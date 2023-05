The Dutch government, along with European partners, is considering providing Ukraine with F-16 fighters, Prime Minister Mark Rutte said during a meeting with Brazilian President Lula da Silva. It was reported by Reuters on Tuesday, May 9.

Rutte said that Ukraine should be helped to fight against Russian aggression, since the issue of supporting Ukraine is "existential" for the Netherlands, Europe and beyond, because the Russian invasion threatened Western values.

"We discussing intensely with Denmark, the UK, some other parties in Europe and also the U.S. on F-16s. But agreement was first needed between all the partners, as they had done in the past before supplying Panzer howitzers and Leopard tanks to Ukraine," the Dutch Prime Minister said.

According to Rutte, the debate on the possibility of sending fighters to Ukraine continues.

