Overnight into May 9, about 15 air targets were detected in the airspace around Kyiv, and all of them were destroyed; previously, no casualties or severe destruction were reported.

This follows from a statement by Serhii Popko, the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration.

"The launched cruise missiles, most likely of the X-101 (X-555) type, did not reach their targets. The air defense of the capital worked perfectly again!" the message says.

It is reported that four Tu-95MS strategic bombers from the Caspian Sea region carried out the night attack.

According to preliminary information, about one and a half dozen enemy air targets were detected and destroyed in the airspace around Kyiv; no hits were allowed.

Previously, without victims and severe destruction due to falling debris. The information is updated and clarified.

"Preliminary consequences of the downing of enemy rockets over the capital: in the Holosiyivskyi District, as a result of debris falling into the yard of a private house, a fire broke out, the information is being checked; in the Shevchenkivskyi District, debris was found on the roadway," Popko previously reported.

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, fragments of a rocket fell in the yard of a private house in the Holosiyivskyi District of the capital, and the fire was extinguished. There were no casualties or damage.

As reported by Ukrainian News Agency, on the night of Tuesday, May 9, Russian troops fired 25 sea- and air-based missiles into the territory of Ukraine. Most of them were aimed at Kyiv.