The nighttime attack by drones did not cause damage to the main energy infrastructure.

This was reported by the press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company in the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, due to Russian shelling along the front line and border shelling, there is again damage to distribution networks (regional power distribution companies) in the Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy and Chernihiv Regions.

"Currently, about 1,000 consumers remain without power in the Sumy Region, and about 1,200 consumers in the Chernihiv Region. In the Kherson Region, the Russians fired at a generation facility, restoration of power to consumers is underway. The Dnipropetrovsk Region power engineers have completed restoration of power supply to 4,500 consumers who were cut off due to Russian shelling. And Kharkivoblenergo experts completely restored the power supply to the village of Hrakove, which was cut off for more than a year due to the occupation that lasted until mid-September 2022 and hostilities," the report says.

It is noted that electricity production currently fully covers consumption.

"The second wave of flooding is on the decline, but hydroelectric power plants continue to work actively. In addition, solar and wind power plants have seasonally increased the production of electricity," the message says.

Exports to Moldova continue at night and during the day, and exports to Poland have resumed as of today.

There is no import to Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on the night of May 8, the occupiers directed 35 Iranian-made Shahed-136/131 attack drones to the Kyiv Region, the air defense forces destroyed all air targets, including more than 30 - in the Kyiv area, however, due to the fall of debris in the capital, casualties and destruction were recorded.