Moldova intends to temporarily ban the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower.

This is stated in the message of the Ministry of Agrarian Policy and Food, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the Minister of Agrarian Policy and Food Mykola Solskyi met with the Minister of Agriculture and Food Industry of the Republic of Moldova Vladimir Bolea in Chisinau after the Moldovan side announced its intention to temporarily take measures regarding the import of grain and oilseeds from Ukraine, as some EU countries had previously done.

"Solskyi expressed disagreement with such a decision by Moldova. He also emphasized that the grounds for such a decision are unclear, since Ukraine does not import these crops to Moldova. Vladimir Bolea assured that the transit of Ukrainian agricultural products through Moldova will be carried out in full. Negotiations will continue," the message says.

In turn, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry of Moldova informs that Moldova intends to join the EU decision on the introduction of a temporary measure on the import of wheat, corn, rape and sunflower from Ukraine.

"The amount of domestic grain in warehouses is large, which puts pressure on farmers. They are worried that they will not have room for a new crop. At the same time, domestic grain exports tend to decrease, logistics costs have increased, and prices on international exchanges have collapsed. Our farmers need to capitalize grain stocks and prepare for the new agricultural season," Bolea said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the European Commission banned the import of Ukrainian wheat, corn, rapeseed and sunflower to Bulgaria, Hungary, Poland, Romania and Slovakia until June 5.