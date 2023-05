The Russian occupying forces deployed 4 Kalibr surface-to-surface missile carriers in the Black Sea, the total salvo is up to 32 missiles. This is reported by the operational command South.

"In the Black Sea, the enemy has added 4 surface missile carriers to the ship group.

The total salvo of Kalibrs is up to 32 missiles.

Against the background of the activity of strategic aviation, the level of missile danger is as high as possible. Do not ignore air alerts!" the message states.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Commander of the Air Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Mykola Oleshchuk, confirmed that on the night of May 4, the Defense Forces destroyed the Russian Kh-47 Kinzhal missile, which, as the enemy claimed, has no analogues.

The Russian military is increasingly attacking the territory of Ukraine with the help of kamikaze drones, which are launched from the northern direction.

About 25 aircraft are stationed near the border, with the help of which Russia constantly bombards Ukraine with guided aerial bombs and other weapons.