"Azovstal Is Taking Revenge Again." Explosions Rang Out In Temporarily Occupied Mariupol - Mayor's Adviser

Today, May 5, in the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region, explosions rang out again at Azovstal.

This was reported by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the mayor of Mariupol.

We will remind, on the morning of May 4, an explosion rang out in the temporarily occupied Mariupol, which was heard throughout the city. It happened during the demining of Azovstal by enemy sappers, four persons were hospitalized.

Meanwhile, the Russian occupation forces are bringing representatives of the so-called "small nations" of the aggressor state of Russia to the temporarily occupied Mariupol of the Donetsk Region.

In addition, the representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi, said that the Russian invaders are preparing for a circular defense of Mariupol.

Recently, the movement of Russian T-90 tanks through the temporarily occupied Mariupol was recorded for the first time.