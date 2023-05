Defense Intelligence Investigates Who Occupiers Were And Why They Came To Fight In Ukraine

The Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense conducted an experimental sociological study of Russian prisoners of war in order to understand who the average occupier is, what his social profile and motives are. This is stated in the message of the Defense Intelligence, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that the first experimental sociological study of Russian prisoners of war was conducted in April 2023 by the Coordination Headquarters as part of the I Want To Live project.

According to the study, representatives of almost all regions of Russia, as well as illegally mobilized in the temporarily occupied territories of the Donetsk and Luhansk Regions and Crimea and contract members of the so-called "people's militia of the LPR" take part in hostilities against Ukraine.

40% of those interviewed said that they were captured voluntarily, which indicates the low morale of the enemy.

80% of Russian prisoners of war are dissatisfied with the orders of their leadership, more than 50% claim that in the event of a retreat, the commanders will retreat and the personnel will remain.

As for the motivation of the occupiers, 54.8% of captured Russians named "the desire for life stability" as the strongest factor that motivated them to go fight against Ukraine, and 35.9% of Russians cited "the opportunity to advance in life."

It is emphasized that the following statements - "desire to take revenge for comrades" and "desire to be a professional soldier" were absolutely not supported by the respondents.

60% of respondents, evaluating the personal qualities of their commanders on a five-point scale, give them the lowest rating - 1. Only 1.3% of respondents gave a rating of 5.

Only 17% of Russian prisoners of war said that they were fully equipped with ammunition and only 6% said that they could count on the support of other units.

According to the study, the main source of information in the Russian army is conversations with fellow soldiers and calls home. These sources of information are most trusted, while television is trusted by only 20% of respondents.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the total combat losses of Russian troops as of May 5 approximately amounted to 193,210 people killed.