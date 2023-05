On May 4, RF launches 24 kamikaze UAVs over Ukraine, 18 of them were destroyed by air defense – General Staff

The aggressor state, the Russian Federation, launched 24 Iranian kamikaze drones over Ukraine on May 4, and Ukrainian defenders managed to destroy 18 of them.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"During the past day, the Russian Federation launched a massive attack on the territory of our country, using Iranian attack UAVs Shahed, 18 out of 24 were destroyed by our defenders," the General Staff said.

In general, the situation on the front line is difficult but controlled by the AFU.

The hardest battles are fought for Bakhmut and Mariyinka.

Ukrainian aviation attacked the occupiers and their equipment.

During the day, Ukrainian pilots carried out six strikes on enemy personnel concentration areas.

Four Lancet barrage UAVs were destroyed.

Missile troops and artillery also did not lag behind and, during the day, hit one control point,

Eight manpower concentration areas, two ammunition depots, and one electronic warfare station.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on the night of May 4, the Russian occupying forces sent 15 Shahed-131/136 drones over Odesa. Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 of them. Three drones hit the dormitories of the educational institution.