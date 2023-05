RF will probably use UAV strike on Kremlin to cancel May 9 parades – ISW

Experts at the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) suggest Russia might use the "drone strike on the Kremlin" to cancel May 9 parades.

This follows from a statement by ISW.

Russian sources reported that before May 9, the parades have already been canceled in 21 cities in Russia and occupied Crimea, either without official justification or citing security concerns.

The Kremlin likely hopes to cancel parades before May 9 and in other cities to hide the degradation of Russia's armed forces, as such events typically showcase advanced Russian military equipment, much of which is either in use in Ukraine or has been destroyed in 14 months of fighting.

The Kremlin is also likely hoping to ban the parades due to concerns that the celebrations could become a potential source of backlash domestically to a large number of Russian casualties in Ukraine.

As earlier reported, on Wednesday, May 3, the press service of the Kremlin reported that the residence of the Russian dictator Vladimir Putin was attacked by two drones.

Two drones attacked the Kremlin on Wednesday morning. At the same time, the first comments of the authorities of the aggressor country were made only half a day later.

Later, the occupiers called the drone attack on the Kremlin an "attack on Russia" and a "terrorist attack," Russian State Duma members demanded that they immediately start bombarding Ukraine with missiles.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on May 3, the press secretary of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Serhii Nikiforov, stated that Ukraine was not involved in the drone attack on the Kremlin.