In Yekaterinburg, a city in the aggressor state of Russia, a fire broke out on the territory of the Ural Turbine Plant, which previously promised a millionth reward for the downed military equipment to Ukraine transferred by the Western Allies. Member of Parliament from the European Solidarity faction Oleksii Honcharenko announced this on Telegram, as well as the ChP Yekaterinburg Telegram channel on Thursday, May 4.

"A turbine plant is burning in Russian Yekaterinburg. But there are no additional firefighters going there. Because they all went on business. Super-state. By the way, this plant promised rashists a reward for the knocked-out Western equipment. So, they won't pick up the phone? Because they failed themselves?" said Honcharenko.

The Russian channel wrote that the fire occurred on the territory of the plant due to the burning of garbage and dry "vegetation" occurring along the railway tracks on an area of ​ ​ 100 square meters.

It is known from open sources that the power machine-building enterprise, which designs, manufactures and services steam and gas turbines of various capacities, even manufactured ship turbines for ships with a nuclear power plant, and also heat exchange equipment for a series of new Russian icebreakers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 29, a tank of fuel broke out in temporarily occupied Sevastopol.

On April 5, a fire broke out in the building of the Ministry of Defense of the aggressor country of Russia in the center of Moscow.

On March 23, a plant burned in Russia, which in open sources is called one of the largest production of engines and other spare parts for military equipment of the invaders.