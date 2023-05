French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin have not spoken by phone since the fall of 2022, but they may resume contact.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, on Radio France, writes European Pravda.

"It is quite likely" that the talks between Putin and Macron will resume, Colonna said.

"One of the problems of the Russian government today is its imprisonment in a parallel reality, and we are not interested in increasing this mental isolation," she said.

At the same time, according to the head of the French Foreign Ministry, in order to resume negotiations, France must help Ukraine restore its positions at the front.

"The path to negotiations will undoubtedly go through the best results on the ground. That is why we are helping to conduct a counteroffensive just as we are helping it politically, diplomatically. We are working on a new aid package for Ukraine," she added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, France will double the supply of 155-mm shells to Ukraine.