Zelenskyy Signs Law On Exemption From Paying Tax For Destroyed Or Damaged Real Estate

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed the law on exemption from payment of real estate tax for owners of destroyed and damaged property.

This is evidenced by the data on the page of bill 7632, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law was adopted on April 11.

The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada signed it on April 17, and on the same day the law was sent to the President for his signature.

The head of the Ukrainian state signed the document on May 2.

The law enters into force on the day following its publication.

As of May 3, the law has not yet been published in Holos Ukrainy.

The Tax Code will enshrine the rule on non-assessment and non-payment of tax on real property, other than land, starting from the month in which the destruction of the object took place, which is confirmed by the act of inspection of the object drawn up by a state authority (for example, the State Service of emergency situations or its territorial body) or a local self-government body.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in March of last year, the Verkhovna Rada exempted from payment of tax on residential real estate for the years 2021 and 2022 in the territories of hostilities.