ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih To Purchase Over Half-Year Gas Demand From Naftogaz

On April 28, the ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih Mining and Metallurgical Plant (Dnipropetrovsk Region) entered into an agreement with LLC Gas Supply Company Naftogaz Trading for the procurement of 200 million cubic meters of gas.

This is stated in the message of the Naftogaz group, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that this volume covers approximately more than half of the annual gas demand of the enterprise.

At the same time, reliable supply will make it possible for ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih to increase the level of production reduced due to a full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine.

“ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih uses natural gas in almost all its production processes. The presence of a stable stock strengthens our chances of gradually increasing production this year and putting industrial units into operation after a forced pause since the start of a full-scale war," said CEO Mauro Longobardo.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022 ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih reduced steel production 4.1 times to 1.2 million tons.

A total of 95.1283% of the plant's shares belong to Mittal Steel Germany GmbH, which is part of the ArcelorMittal international holding.

ArcelorMittal Kryvyi Rih is the largest producer of rolled steel in Ukraine, specializing in the production of long rolled products, in particular fittings and wire rods.