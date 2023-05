The Ukrainian equestrian team participated in the first stage of the Longines EEF SERIES Nations Cup series in show jumping, which took place in Gorla-Minore, Italy. The team consisted of Alisa Danylova, Mykola Pylypenko, Anastasiia Bondareva, and Oleksandr Prodan. With 16 penalty points, our team showed the 8th result, which allowed them to take the 3rd position in the overall classification of the South regional group.

These competitions are the first qualifying stages, based on the results of which the best 5 teams from each region enter two semifinals. The semifinals for the South and Central groups will take place at the end of June in Vienna, Austria. The next competition involving Ukraine is planned for the first week of June in Athens, where any result will advance them to the semifinals.

In addition to participating in team competitions, Ukrainian riders also performed well in individual routes. Anastasiia Bondareva and Calder entered the top 10 riders in the CSI3* Grand Prix route, while Alisa Danylova and Cassinelle took 6th place in the young horse route, CSI3* with a height of 140 cm, and Anastasiia Bondareva and Nastelina took 7th place.