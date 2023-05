An exterior view of the People's Bank of China in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Peng Ziyang.

Financial institutions in China's banking sector saw a steady expansion in assets in the first quarter of the year, data from the country's top banking and insurance regulator showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

Total assets of financial institutions in the sector stood at ¥397.3 trln (about $57.38 trln) as of the end of March 2023, up 11% year on year, according to the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

During the period, assets of insurance companies expanded 10.5% year on year to ¥28.4 trln, the data revealed.

China's insurers raked in ¥1.95 trln in insurance premiums, expanding 9.2% year on year, according to the regulator.