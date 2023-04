The National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utilities (NCSREPU) will inspect the Ukrenergo national energy company due to the termination of electricity exports to Slovakia.

This follows from a statement by the NCSREPU, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, the company did not provide, at the request of the NCSREPU, information on the steps taken, organizational measures and processes aimed at ensuring the holding of auctions for the distribution of capacity of interstate section in the direction Ukraine – Slovakia within the specified time.

"The situation with the termination of the export of electricity to Slovakia is extraordinary. The profit from the export of electricity is critically important for the restoration of the energy infrastructure damaged by the enemy, for preparation for the next heating season. As a result of the stoppage of exports to Slovakia, Ukraine loses about UAH 20 million per day," said NCSREPU Head Kostiantyn Ushchapovskyi.

He also emphasized that the NCSREPU is currently taking measures to urgently restore the export of Ukrainian electricity to Slovakia.

Earlier, Ukrenergo reported that the uninterrupted export of electricity to European countries is currently hindered by the lack of a procedure for conducting joint auctions for access to interstate crossings, which must be approved by the NCSREPU.

It was noted that the company repeatedly appealed to the regulator for several years to approve such an order according to European rules.

Ukrenergo also regularly informed the Ministry of Energy that the issue of joint auctions remains unresolved, with numerous official appeals, starting in May 2022. Despite the fact that the regulator has not yet adopted the Procedure for conducting joint auctions for access to interstate crossings in accordance with European rules, Ukrenergo "continues to work with partners and do everything possible so that electricity export can take place within the framework of the regulatory field currently established by NCSREPU," the company reported.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, on April 17, Ukraine resumed electricity exports to Slovakia.