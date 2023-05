People visit a hall showcasing holographic reading technologies for children during the first National Conference on Reading in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Luo Xin.

People visit a hall showcasing holographic reading technologies for children during the first National Conference on Reading in Beijing, capital of China. Photo by Xinhua/Luo Xin.

The number of digital book readers in China reached 530 mln in 2022, up 4.75% year on year, according to an industry report, informed The Xinhua News Agency.

The overall scale of China's digital reading market reached ¥46.35 bln (about $6.73 bln), according to the China digital readership report 2022 released at the 9th China Digital Reading Conference in the eastern Chinese city of Hangzhou.

Individuals aged between 19 and 45 constitute the majority of digital book readers in China, accounting for 67.15% of overall readers.

Last year, 618,100 Chinese digital books were released abroad last year, a year-on-year increase of more than 50%.