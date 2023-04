As of April 20, 4 enemy ships are on combat duty in the Black Sea, of which 2 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles. Total salvo makes up to 8 missiles. This is stated in the message of the Naval Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Besides, 1 enemy ship is located in the Sea of ​ ​ Azov. And in the Mediterranean, there are up to 3 enemy ships, of which 3 are carriers of Kalibr cruise missiles, a total salvo makes up to 28 missiles;

In a day, in the interests of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation, the following passed along the Kerch-Yenikal Strait:

28 vessels to the Sea of ​ ​ Azov, of which 9 vessels continued to move in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait;

to the Black Sea - 22 vessels, of which 4 vessels continued in the direction of the Bosphorus Strait.

It is noted that the Russian Federation continues to violate the International Convention for the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), 1974, turning off automatic identification systems (AIS), on civilian vessels in the waters of the Sea of ​ ​ Azov.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, ISW analysts say that Russia can use the ships of the Black Sea Fleet to repel the counteroffensive of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the south of Ukraine. But it is unlikely to affect ground operations.

Recruitment and training of new brigades in the Armed Forces of Ukraine, which will receive Western tanks and long-range artillery and will be the main striking force of the Ukrainian offensive, takes place in almost complete informational silence. It is known that the counteroffensive brigades will be armed with Slovenian M-55S tanks and Turkish MLRS TRG-230.