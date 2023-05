A cargo ship at a shipbuilding enterprise in Yuanjiang, central China's Hunan Province. Photo by Xinhua/Chen Zhenhai.

China's shipbuilding industry continued to lead globally in the first quarter of 2023, boasting the biggest international market share in terms of output, as well as new and holding orders, official data showed. This was reported by The Xinhua News Agency.

The country's shipbuilding output hit 9.17 mln deadweight tonnes (dwt) during the period, accounting for 43.5% of the world's total, data from the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology showed.

New orders, another major indicator of the shipbuilding industry, rose 53% year on year to 15.18 mln dwt, with a global market share of 62.9%.

The sector's holding orders totaled 114.52 mln dwt at the end of March, expanding 15.6% year on year. The volume represented 50.8% of the global market share.