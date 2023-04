Cabinet Relieves First Deputy Head Of State Agency For Infrastructure Projects Yankovska

The Cabinet of Ministers has dismissed Maia Yankovska from the post of the first deputy head of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects.

This is stated in the order of the government No. 316 of April 18, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Yankovska served as the first deputy chairman of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects from July 22, 2022.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2022, the Cabinet of Ministers appointed Kostiantyn Hura as the chairman of the State Agency for Infrastructure Projects.