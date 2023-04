A number of key allies of Ukraine, including the United States, are considering approaching a complete ban on the export of most goods to the aggressor country of Russian Federation. It is reported by European Pravda with reference to Bloomberg.

Thus, according to Bloomberg interlocutors, officials of the G7 countries are discussing such restrictions before the May summit in Japan. At the same time, it is planned to join European Union countries to the ban on exports.

Agency sources note that this idea is under discussion and may be reconsidered.

The material says that the proposed restrictions prohibit the export of all goods only if they are not included in the list of exceptions. Now the sale of goods to Russia is allowed, if this is not prohibited by sanctions.

As noted, if such a step is approved, then the leaders of the G7 countries must agree on a list of exceptions. According to sources, medicines and agricultural products will remain on this list.

At the same time, there are now serious obstacles to the introduction of such broad restrictions. In particular, this is due to the fact that the new criteria should be approved by all EU countries, and this will entail fierce debate due to the likely negative reaction from companies that still export goods to Russia, as well as the risk of retaliation from Moscow.

According to the Geneva-based Trade Data Monitor, Russia continues to receive goods from Europe, the U.S., Canada and Japan worth USD 66 billion, which is half as much as before the start of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine by the Russian Federation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 15, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed the next sanctions of the National Security Council, most of which are directed against Russian athletes, IT companies and entrepreneurs.