Foreign Ministry Frustrated By EU Inability To Implement Decision On Joint Procurement Of Ammunition For Ukra

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has said that the failure of the European Union to implement its own decision on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine is frustrating.

He wrote about this on Twitter, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"It is frustrating that the EU is unable to implement its own decision on the joint procurement of ammunition for Ukraine. This is a test of whether the EU has strategic autonomy in making important new security decisions. For Ukraine, the cost of inaction is measured by human lives," he wrote.

Earlier, Politico reported that the ambassadors of France and Poland could not resolve the dispute over who should receive joint EU contracts for the procurement of ammunition in Ukraine - only firms from the European Union or competitors from other countries.

The compromise text of the agreement was proposed by Sweden, but it was not finally agreed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 13, the head of diplomacy of the European Union Josep Borrell announced the approval by the Council of the European Union of the allocation of EUR 1 billion for the provision of ammunition for Ukraine.