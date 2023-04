The most combat-ready part of the Russian army was destroyed as a result of the decision of Russian President Vladimir Putin to launch a full-scale war against Ukraine.

The representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Andrii Yusov announced this on the air of the telethon, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to him, currently Russian troops can plan tactical operations and try to implement them, but in general, the Russians are moving to strategic defense.

"The "big” winter offensive, which has been announced for a long time, is already behind us, since another tasks of the enemy have failed," Yusov said.

He stressed that the invaders today do not have the strength to repeat those attempts that were at the beginning of a full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation.

"But this does not mean that the enemy is defeated or does not pose a danger to Ukraine. There is a large amount of manpower, mobilization potential, a significant amount of equipment, even if often outdated. But the most combat-ready part of the Russian army was destroyed in Ukraine. Putin himself destroyed it by sending it to a meat grinder," Yusov said.

At the same time, he recalled that the Security and Defense Forces are preparing for the liberation of Ukrainian territory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to NSDC Secretary Oleksii Danilov, Ukraine will launch a counteroffensive when it is ready.