The USA announced the provision of new weapons to Ukraine as part of another package of military aid. This is reported by RBC-Ukraine.

U.S. President Joe Biden signed a memorandum on arms reduction, the cost of which reaches USD 325 million. Weapons will be sent to help Ukraine.

According to the Pentagon, the new package of military aid to Ukraine from the U.S. included:

additional ammunition for HIMARS;

155-mm and 105-mm artillery shells;

missiles with optical guidance (TOW);

AT-4 anti-tank weapon systems;

anti-tank mines;

ammunition for clearing obstacles;

more than 9 million cartridges for small arms;

four vehicles of material and technical support;

high-precision aviation ammunition;

testing and diagnostic equipment to support maintenance and repair of vehicles;

equipment to ensure port security;

spare parts and other field equipment.

"The United States will continue to work with its allies and partners to provide Ukraine with opportunities to meet its immediate needs on the battlefield and its long-term security assistance needs," the Pentagon emphasized.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, United States Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin believes that in the spring Ukraine will have a really good opportunity to succeed in a new counteroffensive, taking advantage of the exhaustion of the Russian army and new military aid from Western countries.

Earlier, the American Republican Congressman Michael McCaul announced the shift that took place in the U.S. leadership regarding the provision of long-range missiles and modern combat aircraft to Ukraine.