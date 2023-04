109 MPs In March Received Compensation From State Budget For Housing Rental For UAH 2.1 Million

109 Members of the Verkhovna Rada received in March compensation for the cost of housing rental from the state budget for a total amount of UAH 2.106 million.

This is evidenced by data on the website of the parliament, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the list of MPs published on the Rada's website, who were paid compensation for renting a house or renting a hotel room in March, the total amount of expenses compensated to MPs for renting a house was UAH 2,105,900.

The amount of compensation accrued to an MP for the month ranges from UAH 18,000 to UAH 20,150.

Mostly, MPs received compensation for living in rented housing in February.

The largest amount was received by: MP from the Batkivshchyna All-Ukrainian Association faction Oleh Meidych and MP from the Servant of the People faction Olena Vintoniak - UAH 38,350 (for living in January and February).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 106 Members of the Verkhovna Rada received in January compensation for the cost of housing rental from the state budget for a total amount of UAH 2.114 million.