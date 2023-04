Ukrnafta, the largest oil-producing company, has completely repaid its tax debt.

This follows from a statement by Ukrnafta, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

According to the report, it is about paying UAH 6.9 billion in taxes to the state budget.

"We have fully repaid our tax arrears and systematically pay current payments. Today, Ukrnafta has no overdue obligations to the tax authorities," said Serhii Koretskyi, the company director.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, Ukrnafta ended the 1st quarter with a profit of UAH 4.3 billion.

In 2022, Ukrnafta reduced oil production by 8.6% to 1.37 million tons compared to 2021.

Previously, the shares of Motor Sich, Ukrnafta, AvtoKrAZ, ZTR and Ukrtatnafta were alienated into the state's property during the martial law period.

After its completion, the assets may be returned to their owners, or their value may be reimbursed.