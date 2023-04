The Editor-in-Chief of the UNIAN news agency Mykhailo Hannytskyi believes that the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets decided to gain extra popularity points, accusing the publication of inciting national enmity and hatred.

Hannytskyi told Ukrainian News Agency about this.

"The Ombudsman's Office did not inform us about its production, but decided to gain extra popularity points, leveling our rights. It is ironic that it was the Ombudsman who did this, but whatever. Until all the information is received, we cannot comment on the merits of the claim. For its part, the editors always approach the preparation of materials as responsibly as possible," said Hannytskyi.

He stressed that in preparing the publication, which caused certain complaints from Lubinets, UNIAN carefully analyzed the events and history of the Azerbaijani people.

"Preparing it (the article), we carefully studied the path that the Azerbaijani people went through, attracted historians to the preparation of the material and used official comments from statesmen (of course, Russian propaganda was not taken into account). The material does not mention at all the involvement of representatives of any national minorities (communities) of Ukraine in the Russian armed aggression against our state," Hannytskyi assured.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ombudsman's Office received an appeal from representatives of one of the national minorities (communities) of Ukraine on the fact of possible incitement of national enmity and hatred, as well as the humiliation of national honor and dignity.