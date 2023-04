In the last two weeks in the Bakhmut area, the enemy lost almost 4,500 killed and wounded. It was announced by the Deputy Chief of the Main Operational Directorate of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov.

"Today, the most difficult is the Bakhmut direction, where the enemy continues offensive actions in the central part of the city of Bakhmut, as well as in the directions to the settlements of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in order to encircle the city from the north and south. In order to strengthen the offensive potential, part of the enemy's forces and assets were moved to the Bakhmut area from the Avdiivka direction.

Every day in the Bakhmut area, the enemy carries out from 40 to 50 attempts at offensive assault actions and more than 500 attacks using the entire range of available weapons," said Brigadier General Oleksii Hromov.

The military-political leadership of the aggressor country of the Russian Federation does not take into account significant losses of personnel.

"Thus, in the last two weeks alone, in the Bakhmut area, the enemy lost almost 4,500 Wagnerites and servicemen of the regular Armed Forces of the Russian Federation killed and wounded. In some units of the Russian occupation forces, mobilized servicemen massively refuse to participate in active hostilities. It is noted that the command commits cruel, illegal reprisals against refuseniks. In particular, they are planted in pits for psychological and physical pressure. And for the most rebellious - a torturing room is arranged," Hromov added.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the population of the aggressor state of Russia does not want to conclude contracts with the army. During three months in the Volgograd Region, out of 7,800 people planned for the year, only 134 were called up.

In addition, over the past day, Ukrainian defenders repelled 45 Russian attacks and shot down two enemy Orlan-10-type UAVs.