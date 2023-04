The West can make a collective decision before the summer to transfer combat aircraft to Ukraine.

The French publication Le Figaro reported this with reference to the statement of the Minister of Defense of Denmark Troels Lund Poulsen on Tuesday, April 11.

The Minister of Defense of Denmark announced the likelihood that the Western allies will agree on the transfer of warplanes to Ukraine by summer, but for this it is necessary to conduct a dialogue and look for ways of supply, the newspaper reports.

"It is possible that the West's decision on the possible transfer of combat aircraft to Ukraine will be made by the summer, after deliveries of MiG-29 Poles and Slovaks. The discussion will take time, as countries must act together, but a solution remains achievable in the short term," Poulsen was quoted as saying by Le Figaro.

According to him, Denmark itself is not going to hand over to Ukraine aircraft, but also expects a similar decision from other allies and dialogue with the American side. Poulsen stressed that a decision can be made in the near future, the publication reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Bulgaria is ready to transfer its MiG-29 fighters to Ukraine if it receives guarantees on the supply of modern aircraft from Western partners.

On April 5, it became known that Poland began the process of transferring its MiG-29 to Ukraine.

On March 17, Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger said that the country's authorities decided to transfer МіГ-29 fighters to Ukraine.