The Russian occupiers forbade the local population of Enerhodar to move freely in the occupied Zaporizhzhia Region without special permission.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"In the city of Enerhodar of the Zaporizhzhia Region, residents must obtain permission to move through the region's territory," the General Staff said.

And those who applied for passes are subject to increased checks by the occupiers for involvement in the defense forces of Ukraine.

In some places, the invaders even search human dwellings.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupiers continue strengthening regime measures in the temporarily occupied territories. Recently, there has been a tendency to introduce restrictions on the free movement of Ukrainian citizens between populated areas. In particular, in the Horlivka District of the Donetsk Region and the Kakhovka District of the Kherson Region, it is impossible to enter certain settlements without local registration.

Pershotravneve settlement residents in the Kharkiv Region are prohibited from leaving the village.