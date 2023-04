Enemy takes operational pause in one of axes in east of Ukraine – General Staff

The enemy has taken an operational pause and is resting in one of the axes in the east of Ukraine.

This follows from a statement by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), the Ukrainian News agency reports.

"On the Shakhtarsk axis, during the past day, the enemy did not carry out offensive actions," the morning report says.

Instead, the enemy shelled the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Velyka Novosilka in the Donetsk Region.

The enemy continues to stay in defense on the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson axes.

Over the past day, the occupier has shelled settlements close to the battle line.

Among them is Vremivka in the Donetsk Region; Novodanylivka, Orikhiv, Novoandriyivka, and Kamiyanske in the Zaporizhzhia Region.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the Russian occupation army is conducting an offensive simultaneously on four axes in the east of Ukraine. At the same time, the occupiers cannot achieve their goals on three of them.

The occupiers want to block Avdiyivka from moving toward Kurakhove, Donetsk Region.

In the Avdiyivka and Mariyinka areas, the AFU repelled more than 20 attacks by the occupiers.