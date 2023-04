Ruslan Zhurylo, the former chairman of the board of the United Mining and Chemical Company (UMCC) PJSC, accused of abuse, was mobilized.

This is evidenced by the court materials, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The High Anti-Corruption Court allocated materials for Zhurylo in separate proceedings in connection with his mobilization.

He is accused of involvement in the acquisition of funds from the Eastern Mining and Processing Plant state enterprise together with former Verkhovna Rada Member Mykola Martynenko.

Currently, Zhurylo holds the post of sergeant for material support.

"Allocate materials of criminal proceedings No. 52015000000000009 in terms of charges for committing criminal offenses provided for in Part 1 of Art. 255, Part 3 of Art. 27, Part 4 of Art. 191, Part 3 of Art. 28, Part 3 of Art. 209 of the Criminal Code as separate proceedings and transfer to the Office of Document Management and Organizational Support of the HACC for registration and distribution. The prosecutor shall provide the court with a list of materials of criminal proceedings No. 52015000000000009, which are important for the allocated criminal proceedings, according to this decision. Stop the proceedings until his dismissal from military service," the decision said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, MP Mykola Kniazhytskyi paid UAH 12 million in bail to release the head of the UMCC accused of abuse from a pre-trial detention center.