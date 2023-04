Russians Fired 1,200 Missiles And Drones At Key Energy Facilities Of Ukraine, More Than 250 Of Them Hit Target

The Russian occupiers fired more than 1,200 missiles and drones at key energy facilities in Ukraine, more than 250 of them hit the target.

The press service of the Ukrenergo national energy company announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The company noted that the 2022/2023 heating season was the most difficult in the history of the Ukrainian power system.

"No European power grid has undergone such a large-scale destruction attempt: more than 1,200 missiles and drones were fired by Russians at key energy facilities. Unfortunately, more than 250 of them still hit the target - 43% of the trunk networks were damaged. All thermal and hydroelectric power plants were shelled and suffered various degrees of damage," the report said.

According to the World Bank and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP), the scale of the destruction inflicted on the Ukrainian power system is exceptional: only the priority needs for funds for the restoration and protection of the Ukrenergo high-voltage network this year amount to almost USD 1 billion.

It is noted that for the 6 coldest months of the year, the enemy had concentrated on power plants and objects of main networks, trying to take away the light from Ukrainians.

Immediately after the air raid ended, repair crews entered the battle.

"Backup schemes - to restore power to consumers as quickly as possible, extraordinary technical solutions - to repair the damaged, thousands of hours of negotiations and searches in 40 countries of the world - to find a new one to replace the destroyed. European partners came to the rescue: Ukrenergo has already received almost 500 pieces of equipment, more is being made and goes to Ukraine," the report said.

Due to the combination of efforts, as of today, 80% of the damaged backbone network has been returned to operation (in some places partially).

Ukrenergo assured that now power plants produce enough electricity to meet the needs of consumers, and the state of the networks allows avoiding blackouts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the end of March, Serbia sent to Ukraine the equipment and components necessary for the repair and restoration of energy infrastructure facilities that were damaged by numerous Russian shelling.

In December 2022 - February 2023, Japan transferred 259 generators to Ukraine for the needs of the energy sector.