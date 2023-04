In 2022, the Vodafone Ukraine mobile communication operator (Kyiv-based VF Ukraine PrJSC, formerly known as MTS-Ukraine) lost 3.5 million subscribers.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Most mobile users in the east and south of the country used Vodafone Ukraine services. As a result, due to active hostilities and inaccessibility of mobile communication networks in the temporarily occupied territories and in the war zone, Vodafone lost the most subscribers among mobile operators of Ukraine - 3.5 million," the statement said.

At the end of 2022, the number of Vodafone customers in Ukraine made 15.4 million, while more than 2.2 million of them remain abroad and continue to use Vodafone services.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2022, Vodafone Ukraine reduced its net profit 3.5 times, or by UAH 2.732 billion, to UAH 1.1 billion compared to 2021.

In March 2020, Vodafone (United Kingdom) signed a partnership agreement with the Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator to extend the use of the Vodafone brand in the work of the Ukrainian society for the next five years.

On December 3, 2019, Bakcell (Azerbaijan) completed the purchase of the Vodafone Ukraine mobile operator from the MTS telecommunications company for USD 734 million.