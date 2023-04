Defense Ministry Explains What Is Behind Words "Situation In Bakhmut Under Control" And How Operational Decis

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Maliar has explained what is behind the words "fighting continues in Bakhmut" and "the situation is under control," as well as how operational decisions are made.

She announced this on her Telegram.

As Maliar noted, hostilities are accompanied by serious analytical work of a large number of people. Decisions are made on the basis of a comprehensive analysis and calculations of the probable development of the situation.

The Deputy Minister of Defense indicated the following:

operational situation on site is monitored and reported to headquarters 24/7;

headquarters continuously analyze the actions of the enemy and the dynamics of the situation change according to many criteria;

guided by the obtained data, the headquarters predict the probable threats and actions of the enemy.

She said that the operational information and the analytics made are continuously reported to the command of the Khortytsya Operational and Strategic Group of Troops, in whose area ofresponsibility the Bakhmut direction is now included.

"The command, based on the analysis of changes in the situation, forecasts of the enemy's actions and the assessment of our capabilities, makes operational decisions and forms tasks for the units. That is, when you hear the words "the situation is under control" in the summaries - so it is, "Malyar said in the message.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the operators of the Special Operations Forces showed part of the work of their fighters in Bakhmut.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military is in Bakhmut, the enemy does not control this city, and if there is a danger of encirclement - there will be appropriate decisions of the military leadership.