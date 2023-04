Last day, April 5, the Russian military fired 42 times at settlements of the Kherson Region, 1 person was killed.

The Kherson Regional Military Administration announced this on the Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"According to the Kherson Regional Military Administration, the Russian occupiers fired 42 times at peaceful settlements of the Kherson Region. They fired 151 shells from mortars, artillery and drones," the report said.

The Russians fired 9 times at the residential quarters of Kherson: they hit critical infrastructure facilities, private and apartment buildings.

Last day in the Kherson Region due to Russian shelling 1 person was killed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on April 4, the invaders fired 50 times at the territory of the Kherson Region, 3 people were injured.