Ostchem Starts To Produce And Supply AFU With Shanks For Various Types Of Charges And UAVs

Ostchem nitrogen holding has started producing and supplying the Armed Forces of Ukraine with shanks for various types of charges and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

Oleh Arestarkhov, director of corporate communications of Group DF, announced this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The initiative group of Ostchem employees has started to produce and supply shanks to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. This is such an interesting thing, which is made on a 3D printer. When a drone drops a projectile with a shank, the accuracy of hitting enemy targets increases many times. The first batch - 500 shanks - has already been sent to two of our units to the front line," he wrote.

According to Arestarkhov, production is organized in the Kyiv Region, on a leased industrial site.

"Another thing is important: if at the end of 2022 we mostly helped air defense, then in March - April the focus of helping Group DF’s enterprises is new: we are helping the future offensive operation," he noted.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ostchem holding unites the nitrogen chemistry enterprises of Group DF.

Group DF is a diversified international group of companies whose business is represented in 11 countries in Europe and Asia.

The main activities of the group are nitrogen, titanium and gas businesses.

The founder and owner of Group DF is businessman Dmytro Firtash.