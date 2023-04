Avdiivka Residents Do Not Want To Evacuate And Hide Their Children - Administration Head Barabash

In Avdiivka (Donetsk Region), civilians refuse to evacuate and hide the children remaining in the city.

The head of the Avdiivka City Military Administration Vitalii Barabash announced this on the air of Radio Svoboda, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“They are hiding them (children). A baby died. I do not know what is in the head of the mother who survived with the father, and now, according to our information, they are looking for housing somewhere in Pokrovsk or Myrnohrad. Why couldn't you do that a week ago? They were being persuaded. There even was a video how this woman was persuaded to go and how she refused. And now the grandmother is gone, and the 5 month-old Daniil is gone. Unfortunately, still there are children," Barabash said about the tragedy - the killing of a baby with a grandmother last week by Russian shelling.

At the same time, the official hopes that in the near future it will be possible to take out all the children remaining in the city.

We are talking about approximately eight minors.

According to Barabash, 25% of public utilities left Avdiivka.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service also left the city.

Law enforcement officers remain in place.

Drinking water is still available in Avdiivka, it is provided to civilians.

Two doctors, four nurses and four orderlies provide medical care in a hospital.

The City Administration notes that the closer civilians live to the front line, the more they are affected by shelling.

Earlier, Barabash said that from April 3, children will be forcibly evacuated from Avdiivka.

According to him, children will not be removed from parents: at least one of them should necessarily go with the child.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, units of the Russian army intensified assault operations in the areas of Avdiivka and Mariinka, Donetsk Region.