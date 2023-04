Sending summonses through instant messengers, such as Viber or Telegram, is now technically impossible, since there is no electronic register of persons liable for military service in Ukraine.

Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Development of Education, Science and Technology - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov said this in an interview with the LIGA.net, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the end of March, a Member of the Verkhovna Rada, a member of the parliamentary committee on national security, defense and intelligence, Fedir Venislavskyi (Servant of the People faction), said that the parliament was considering the possibility of sending summonses to a military enlistment office to men using messengers.

Fedorov believes that either Venislavskyi incorrectly spoke, "or simply it is taken out of context."

"I don't think it's a serious political vision. This cannot be done until there is a high-quality register of persons liable for military service, and a verified phone number is not linked to the registry ID. And we do not have verification of the phone number and person in the state. I'm not even talking about the Constitution and regulations now. It is technically impossible to do this conventionally this year," said the Deputy Prime Minister.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Rada is considering the possibility of presenting summonses using instant messengers.

According to Venislavskyi, there are technical possibilities to make sure that the addressee received a message sent to him.