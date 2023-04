Sale of new cars up 8 times to 4,500 units in March

In March 2023, sales of new passenger cars rose 8 times year over year to 4,511 units.

This follows from a statement by the association Ukravtoprom, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Compared to February, the sale of new cars increased by 21%.

"In March, Ukrainians purchased and registered 4,511 new passenger cars, up 8 times year over year, but this happened due to an extremely low base of comparison... The largest number of buyers last month was attracted by the Japanese brand Toyota - 648 registrations. The second largest number received numbers (438 units) was Renault. Volkswagen is in third place - 432 cars sold, BMW is in fourth place with a result of 355 units, Skoda closes the TOP-5 in March with 346 cars," the message says.

The best-selling car in March was Renault Duster (414 cars sold).

In the first quarter of 2023, the sale of new passenger cars remained at the level of 11,200 units year over year.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, in 2022, the sale of new passenger cars decreased by 63% year over year to 37,900 units.