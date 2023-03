On Friday, the Russian military launched missile attacks on the city of Orikhiv (Zaporizhzhia Region) and the Komunarskyi District of Zaporizhzhia, 4 people were wounded.

The head of the President's Office Andrii Yermak announced this on his Telegram channel, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The enemy fired two missiles from an aircraft of the city of Orikhiv in the Zaporizhzhia Region. Two civilians were wounded, one is in serious condition. There is also a hit in the Komunarskyi District, two victims," he wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Russian troops fired at Zaporizhzhia on the night of Friday, an infrastructure facility was damaged.