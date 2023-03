On the night of March 31, the Russian occupying army shelled Zaporizhzhia, the infrastructure was damaged.

Anatolii Kurtev, secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, reported this in Telegram.

"On this night, the occupiers attacked Zaporizhzhia. As a result of the enemy shelling, an infrastructure facility was damaged. Fortunately, people and residential buildings were not injured," the message reads.

As of 7:30 a.m., he noted that all relevant services were working at the hits site. Meanwhile, all utility services were working as usual.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in addition, during the night, the aggressor country, the Russian Federation, launched 10 Shahed attack drones over Ukraine, 9 of which were destroyed by the air defense forces.

Also at night, the Russian occupiers struck Kharkiv - it was reported that 6 hits were recorded. And the Kyiv Regional Military Administration warned about the threat of drone attacks.

According to preliminary information, a private house and two civilian cars were damaged as a result of rocket attacks.