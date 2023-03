The Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP) will appeal against the Government's cancellation of the order of former Prime Minister and President Viktor Yanukovych on the transfer of the objects of the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra to it.

This was reported by the press center of the UOC MP, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On March 30, the Government recognized the Cabinet of Ministers’ of Ukraine order of July 11, 2013 No. 519 "Issue of the transfer of buildings and structures of the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men's monastery) to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church to free use" as having lost its validity.

The UOC MP believes that the state authorities once again grossly violated the rights of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men's monastery), recognizing the decree of the Cabinet of Ministers as invalid.

The Ukrainian Orthodox Church believes that, in violation of the norms of the current legislation and the principle of legal certainty, the Government interfered in contractual relations according to Agreement No. 2 of July 19, 2013 on the free use of religious buildings and other state-owned property by a religious organization, concluded between the National Kyiv-Pechersk Historian and Cultural Reserve and the Holy Dormition Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra (men’s monastery) of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.

"The Constitutional Court of Ukraine in its decisions has repeatedly emphasized that local self-government bodies have the right to make decisions, make changes to them and cancel them on the basis, within the limits of authority and in the manner provided by the Constitution and laws of Ukraine, guided by them in their activities. Decisions of the Constitutional Court of Ukraine clearly defines that non-normative legal acts are acts of one-time application, exhaust their effect upon the fact of their execution, therefore they cannot be canceled or changed by a state authority after their execution. The Constitution of Ukraine states that decisions of state authorities based on their inconsistencies with the Constitution or laws of Ukraine are stopped in accordance with the procedure established by law with a simultaneous appeal to the court," the UOC said.

The Moscow Patriarchate stated that it would file lawsuits in court and apply to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine and international organizations.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economic Court of Kyiv refused to prohibit the National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra from evicting the priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate.

The National Reserve Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra terminated the contract for the use of the men's monastery by the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC MP). Representatives of the UOC MP had to leave the territory of the monastery by March 29 of the current year.