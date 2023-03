Kyiv and the capital of Taiwan, Taipei, agreed on cooperation between the cities. This is stated in the message of the Kyiv City State Administration, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Deputy Mayor - Secretary of the Kyiv City Council Volodymyr Bondarenko and Vice Mayor of Taipei Lee Shu-Chuan signed the Memorandum of Cooperation between the cities of Kyiv and Taipei.

"Kyiv is strengthening friendly relations with foreign cities in order to strengthen international aid, implement joint projects and exchange experience. The memorandum on cooperation between the cities provides for cooperation in the development of infrastructure, education, culture and information technologies. Taipei is also considering the possibility of further assistance in the reconstruction of Kyiv," Bondarenko said.

He added that during the meeting with representatives of Taipei, a number of infrastructure and education projects were discussed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2022, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Taiwan announced that the country would allocate USD 1 million for the purchase of diesel generators for Kyiv.