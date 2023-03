In 2022, Motor Sich president Viyacheslav Bohuslaev, suspected of cooperating with the Russian Federation, blocked the delivery of a helicopter to the Ministry of Defense's GUR.

This follows from a statement by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) press center, the Ukrainian News agency reports.

Counter-intelligence and investigators of the SSU uncovered new facts of criminal activity of the president of Motor Sich JSC, who is suspected of working for the aggressor.

During the investigation, it was established that Bohuslaev was obstructing the legitimate activities of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in favor of the aggressor country.

According to the investigation, in April 2022, he received an order from representatives of the Ministry of Defense of the Ministry of Internal Affairs regarding the paid transfer of an MI-2 helicopter to the department for combat missions at the front.

However, he deliberately blocked the execution of the corresponding state order.

For this, he instructed his subordinates to disassemble the aircraft into parts and hide its operating documentation.

Carrying out the order, the plant workers removed the blades and disabled the helicopter's mechanisms, which are responsible for the operation of the main rotor.

Based on this fact, the president of Motor Sich was additionally notified of suspicion under Section 3 of Article 27, Section 2 of Article 28, Section 1 of Article 114-1 of the Penal Code of Ukraine (obstructing the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations in a particular period, committed by a group of persons in a prior conspiracy).

A pre-trial investigation is underway to establish the crime's circumstances and bring the guilty to justice.

The SSU detained Bohuslaev in October 2022 with the head of the Department of Foreign Economic Activities of the Motor Sich enterprise.

As the Ukrainian News agency earlier reported, the former president of Motor Sich Bohuslaev was charged with paying "taxes and fees" to Donetsk People's Republic militants.

The SSU wants to exchange the president of Motor Sich Bohuslaev for Ukrainian defenders.