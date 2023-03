In Karlsruhe, Germany, Alarm Was Announced In One Of Schools Where Ukrainians Study

In the German city of Karlsruhe, an alarm was announced in one of the schools where Ukrainians study. This was reported to Ukrainian News Agency by the student's mother.

"The children are locked in the classrooms. They are sitting under the desks. The school is surrounded by armed policemen. A helicopter is flying. Parents are not allowed to enter the school," she said.

It is about the prestigious European School - European School Karlsruhe, which after the Russian attack on Ukraine accepts Ukrainian children for free education.

The police confirmed to the German publication the emergency situation in the indicated institution. The press secretary of the police reported that a large number of law enforcement officers are at the scene and are investigating the circumstances of the events.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on March 10, an armed 20-year-old boy took 11 people hostage: customers and employees in a pharmacy in Karlsruhe. Everything ended well: he was arrested, and the people were released.

Also in March, in one of the hotels in the German city of Frankfurt am Main, a security guard severely beat a Ukrainian serviceman who was undergoing rehabilitation in Germany.