The Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) has gathered evidence against Russian State Duma member Igor Kastyukevich. He contributed to the spread of the occupation regime in the temporarily captured part of southern Ukraine. This is stated in the notification of the SSU.

Thus, the official personally coordinated the process of organizing and holding an illegal referendum on the "accession" of the Kherson Region to the Russian Federation.

The SSU established that the person involved is the deputy head of the pro-Kremlin faction United Russia and is a member of the inner circle of the highest military and political leadership of the aggressor country.

In the period from September 23 to 28 last year, he was in temporarily occupied Kherson, where he ensured the "required" results of the fake plebiscite.

It was on his instructions that the representatives of the "electoral committees" together with the armed occupiers went around the homes of local residents and forced them to "vote" in favor of the Kremlin.

Also, the Russian politician filmed and posted staged videos about the distribution of Russian "humanitarian aid" in the region.

On the basis of the collected evidence, the investigators of the Security Service served Kastyukevich with suspicion under Part 3 of Article 110 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

The attacker is currently in the territory of Russia. Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him to justice.

