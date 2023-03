The terrorist state Russia is trying to discredit Ukraine first of all before international partners. For this, the Russian Federation is deploying one of the most powerful information campaigns. Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Oleksii Danilov wrote about this in his column for Ukrainian Pravda on Wednesday, March 22.

Danilov noted that the aggressor state wants to sow disbelief in the West in the Victory of Ukraine so that the partners change their minds about sending military assistance and force Ukraine to negotiate with the criminal Putin. To do this, Russian agents of influence intensified in Europe, through the media disinformation is being promoted about alleged problems in the Ukrainian army, conflicts in the highest military-political leadership, depletion of resources and the impossibility of further offensive actions, the NSDC Secretary said.

"Working with the global South, adjusting the policy of historical memory, discrediting the financial and economic sector of Ukraine and many other areas are now being implemented by units of the FSB, SZR and GUR in the context of the urgent need to achieve a stop of hostilities and preparation for a new offensive. The exit that Muscovites draw is "negotiations" and "freezing" the war," Danilov emphasized.

The NSDC Secretary stressed that it is necessary to remember the basic principles of Russia's existence:

Muscovy lies in 24/7 mode, this is its essence. All that has been and will be said is lies;

Ukraine will win in any format of war - short, long or ultra-long. The fight for freedom is not limited to time, and we will fight as much as it takes;

talk about conflicts and contradictions in the Ukrainian authorities is the Moscow form of self-training and focused efforts. The power is unified, and especially in the issue of the destruction of the Muscovites - unanimous;

the nuclear power cannot lose, but loses;

resources of Muscovy, in particular mobilization, limited and, ultimately, finite;

Ukraine will not be satisfied with the formula, according to which Russia keeps any part of its insignificant body. Only its loss and the fragmentation that follows is a guarantee of the security of Ukraine and the world.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian military eliminated 920 Russian occupiers per day, the total number of losses of the Russian army since the beginning of the invasion is 167,490 military.

On March 21, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the North Atlantic Alliance sees signs that Russia has asked China for lethal weapons for use in the war against Ukraine.

At the same time, the Russian invaders faced a large shortage of armored vehicles, in particular armored BMP-1 vehicles.