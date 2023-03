As a result of a nighttime attack by enemy drones, a residential building was damaged and a critical infrastructure object was destroyed in the Zhytomyr Region.

This was reported by the Prosecutor General's Office, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Under the procedural guidance of the prosecutors of the Zhytomyr Regional Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation was launched in two criminal proceedings on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on the night of March 22, the troops of the aggressor state once again carried out an attack with Shahed kamikaze drones on the civilian population and a critical infrastructure object of the Zhytomyr Region.

As a result of the attack, the roof of a house in the village of Korosten district was damaged.

The production equipment of an important infrastructure facility on the outskirts of Zhytomyr was also destroyed.

The attack caused a fire on a large area.

The fire is currently being extinguished by the State Emergency Service.

An operative investigative group was also created with the participation of prosecutors, SSU investigators and the police to determine the damage caused.

The pre-trial investigation is conducted by the Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in the Zhytomyr Region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Russian military attacked the capital of Ukraine tonight, March 22, with the help of kamikaze drones. Thanks to the coordinated work of air defense, all air targets were destroyed.

On the night of Wednesday, March 22, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down 16 out of 21 drones launched by the Russian military.

At night, the Russian Federation struck a lyceum and a dormitory in the Kyiv Region with drones, there are people under the rubble.