Melitopol Mayor Fedorov Tells How Occupiers Changed Their "Tactics" In Relation To Population In Zaporizhzhia

In the temporarily occupied territory of the Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian invaders are increasing restrictions for the civilian population.

In particular, in addition to the "prosecutor's office" and the "court", it became known about the establishment of the Russian Guard directorate.

The mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, announced this on the Telegram channel.

"The rashists have run out of "gingerbreads" for the residents of temporarily occupied territories (TOT). Only "whips" remain. The occupiers are changing their tactics in the temporarily occupied territories of the Zaporizhzhia Region. The promises of a "beautiful life" - high salaries and cheap utility services have run out, as well as money to pay off debts," he said.

So, according to him, every day there are more and more restrictions and more and more supervisors in uniform. According to Fedorov, following the FSB, the occupying "prosecutor's office" and the "court", the management of the Russian Guard was registered at TOT of the Zaporizhzhia Region.

"To manage the new structure, they sent a Special Rapid Response Unit’s officer from Moscow, who was noted in the "kingpin’s" showdowns," added the mayor of Melitopol.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the enemy is defending in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson directions, and in some areas is trying to create conditions for the transition to the offensive.

In addition, Russian invaders deliver a large number of seriously wounded by Kamazes to hospitals in the Zaporizhzhia Region.